Technical Bureau sets tone for ABU General Assembly 2023

The annual meeting of the ABU Technical Bureau was held on 17 October, 2023 online as an integral part of the ABU General Assembly.

TC Chairman Hamid D Nayeri from IRIB-Iran chaired the meeting.

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem welcomed the Bureau members and hoped that the meeting would be productive in every aspect.

The bureau discussed several agenda and got updates on the progress of different tasks and action items carried since the last General Assembly, notably ABU Decisions on Implementing Attendance Policy for Bureau Meetings.

The annual meeting also took review of topic areas and terms of reference in all four areas- Production, Transmission, Training & Services and Spectrum.