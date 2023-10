The 2024 Asiavision Coordinators’ meeting will be held on 23-24 January at the Royale Chulan hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Members are invited to nominate issues for discussion and workshop topics.

The timing of the meeting provides a good opportunity to discuss the new Asiavision platform APV and any additional features members may like.

It also helps to avoid clashes with coverage commitments for events including the general elections in Indonesia and India.