ABU GA2023 delegates enjoy Inside KBS Tour

Streams of delegates are arriving at the Incheon International airport by the hour as registrations desk at the KBS is getting busier. ABU personnel and host KBS are putting up the final touches.

Meantime, KBS is organising a tour to its facilities for those delegates already in Seoul. Inside KBS Tour takes them to facilities like Disaster Emergency Center, Gender Equality Center, UHD 4K, ATSC 3.0, AI, Visible Radio among others.

Several delegates expressed appreciation to the GA host for this initiative. Later in the evening there was also Live Music performance known as KBS Music Bank.

Several conferences and meetings begins tomorrow as per the schedules.