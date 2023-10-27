Delegates begin arriving for ABU GA2023

KBS headquarters in Seoul is bustling with action as delegates begin arriving for the 60th ABU General Assembly & Associated Meetings, ready to kick off from 28 October to 01 November.

On-site registration for the meetings opened on Friday, 27 October, as ABU secretariat staff, led by Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem arrived in Seoul late Thursday evening.

The team had discussions with KBS GA team, who has been hard at work to ensure a successful line-up of events, one that coincides KBS’s celebrations of its 50th anniversary of public broadcasting in Korea.

Inspired by KBS’s critically acclaimed programmes, ‘What Comes Next?’ and ‘Original Question’, this year’s General Assembly is held under the theme “What Comes Next? The Original Question of Sustainability”.

According to KBS, sustainability will be a focal topic for discussions at the assembly. Despite serving the public with resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, heightened climate-related disasters, and global economic downturns, the public broadcasting industry faces increasing uncertainties.

For the 60th ABU General Assembly, KBS aspires to foster the most dynamic platform yet for exchanging opinions and sharing expertise. Moving away from the traditional practice of simply sharing members’ success stories.