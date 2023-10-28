2023 ABU Engineering Awards and Technical Review Prizes announced

The winners of the 2023 Annual ABU Engineering Awards and Technical Review Prizes have been announced at the ABU Technical Committee 2023 Meeting, on 28 October at the KBS-Korea headquarters.

The awards recognized the distinguished individuals and organizations that have contributed to the development and innovation of broadcasting engineering in various categories. The prizes honored the best papers published in the ABU Technical Review journal in three categories: Practical Implementation, Research and Case Studies. The winners on five different categories including the Broadcast Engineering Excellence, Engineering Industry Excellence, SDGs implementation, Developing Broadcasters’ Excellence, and Young Engineers’ Broadcasting awards received certificates and trophies in the session.

ABU BROADCAST ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE AWARD 2023 Chien Pham Anh , Vietnam Television Digital Center, VTV-Vietnam ( for leading VTV Digital to develop from scratch the VTV’s OTT TV platform – VTVgo and his outstanding contribution in developing the strategy of digital transformation at VTV)



ABU DEVELOPING BROADCASTERS’ EXCELLENCE AWARD Purswotam Manandhar , Radio Broadcasting Service , RNE-Nepal ( for his outstanding contribution in execution of installation, repair and maintenance of production studios, MW and FM Transmission systems including FM relay stations in high altitudes and also providing remote technical consulting and supervision to technical staff throughout the country)

ABU ENGINEERING INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE AWARD 2023 Sheng Zhifan , Academy of Broadcasting Science, National Radio and Television Administration,NRTA-China (for his visionary and strategic approach as well as planning in transformation of the DTV industry in China and for leading the development of several key technologies – a smart TV operating system (TVOS) & conditional access systems (CAS) for DTV receivers and location-based CAS technology (L-CAS) for DTH digital TV receivers)

ABU YOUNG ENGINEERS’ BROADCASTING AWARD Do Anh Duc , The Voice of Vietnam, VOV-Vietnam (for proposing innovative solutions for remote control and monitoring of FM broadcasting stations and developing a model for the National Digital Radio Broadcasting Platform on web and OTT platforms)



ABU ENGINEERING AWARDS ON SDGS IMPLEMENTATION

Hunan Broadcasting System , HBS-China (for planning and construction of the program production base – Colorful Box – comprising a theatre, an all-media broadcast control center and an art museum achieving efficient energy conservation, emission reduction, and efficient resource recycling during design and construction processes along with maintaining environmental protection)

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, IRIB-Iran ( for optimizing the terrestrial broadcasting infrastructure by accommodating maximum HD channels using DVB-T2 and HEVC standards, maximum usage of capabilities of legacy set-top-boxes and IDTVs as well as by developing new Doherty TV Transmitter for reducing Power Consumption and with optimal usage of the frequency spectrum to increase HD broadcasting coverage)

The ABU Technical Review Prize 2023

Best Article Award | Practical Implementation Ts. Ahmad Shafiq Mirza Bin Mansor, Mardhiah Nasir, Sam Bogoch , RTM-Malaysia (for the article titled RTM’s HD News Digital Archive: Revolutionary Broadcast Technology Towards Effectiveness-Future Demand: Part 2)

Best Article Award | Research Lee Yoon-Jae, Choi Seongwoo, Hong Minsoo, Lee Yong-Gun, Kim Nam-Ho, Kim Sansung , KBS-Korea (for the article titled VVERTIGO: Redefining Multi-Cam Production with AI-powered Reframing)

Best Article Award | Case Studies Ts. Ahmad Fesol Bin Mansor , RTM-Malaysia (for the article titled Performance Analysis of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Services in The Central Region of Malaysia)



More photos from the ceremony can be accessed via: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB1cpm