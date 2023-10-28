60th ABU General Assembly kicks off in Seoul with focus on sustainability

The 60th General Assembly and Associated Meetings of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has begun in Seoul on Saturday, 28th October. Hosted by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), this year’s assembly explores the theme “What Comes Next? The Original Question of Sustainability,” drawing attention to the challenges and opportunities faced by broadcasters in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Dr.Yan Chengsheng, Acting President of ABU and Director-General of International Cooperation Department at RTPRC, expressed his delight in welcoming attendees to Seoul. He highlighted the importance of the theme in a world where “profound breakthroughs in technology sector have changed audience’s behaviour and demand.” He stated that the meeting offers an invaluable platform for learning and collaboration to “rise up to challenges and find new opportunities for common development.”

Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary-General of ABU, welcomed delegates emphasising the need for unity, cooperation, and shared vision among members in order to answer the pressing question of sustainability. “It is in our unity that our collective impact is most significant,” he said.

The first day saw a host of important meetings geared towards future planning and strategy, including:

Radio Working Party Meeting

Technical Committee Meeting

Programme Committee Meeting

Planning & Strategy Group Meeting

Sports Media Content Committee Meeting & Sports Finance Committee Meeting

Meeting of the Presidency

Attended by some 250 broadcasters from 65 countries, this year’s GA will see the adoption of the Seoul Declaration during Sunday’s Women With the Wave high level forum.