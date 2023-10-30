ABU Programme Committee announces new leadership at 60th General Assembly

At the 55th Programme Committee meeting, held in conjunction with the 60th ABU (Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union) General Assembly and Associated Meetings, a new leadership was announced to oversee the future direction of the committee.

Yotaro Yashiki, Director of the Program Production Center for Drama and Entertainment at NHK, and Furkan Gundogan, Vice President of Drama and Programs at TRT 1 Channel, were elected as the new Vice-Chairpersons for the Programme Committee. Meanwhile, Claire Gorman of ABC Australia will continue her role as Chairperson.

The event saw a detailed report on ABU Programme Activities spanning from December 2022 to September 2023, presented by Yasu Nagahata, Director of Programming at ABU. The subsequent Member’s Forum showcased successful international activities of the ABU Programme Department. This included notable mentions such as the CARE11 co- production and the Thai PBS-ABU ASEAN Documentary Co-Production in March 2023, among others.

Another notable segment was the special session on New Ideas & New Techniques, which highlighted members’ flagship content and innovative approaches in programme creation. Taewoong Lee of KBS, Korea, introduced a unique take on documentaries that make extensive use of archival footage.

A lively 60 Seconds Pitch session allowed members to promote their programmes, projects, and events in a concise yet impactful manner. It featured pitches ranging from a “Free TV Programs Service” by Toru Goto of JAMCO, Japan, to a reality show named “Run! Gulliver!” by Tran Thi Thanh Hai of VOV, Vietnam.

The curtains drew on the 55th Programme Committee meeting, with a highly contested election for a spot on the Programme Bureau. With both ROR-Romania and RTR-Russia vying for the position, it was Radio Romania (ROR) that was ultimately successful.