ABU enhances cooperation with Korea Radio Promotion Association

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has signed a partnership agreement with the Korea Radio Promotion Association of The Republic of Korea (RAPA), under which both organisations commit to strengthening the cooperation for the improvement of the broadcasting environment and the sustainable development of broadcasting in the Asia-Pacific region.

Both organisations will actively cooperate in the following areas:

Improvement of broadcasting infrastructure;

Development and dissemination of advanced broadcasting technology;

Enhancement of broadcasting program and content;

Cultivation of broadcasting professionals;

Any other matters of mutual interest.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday (30th October 2023) by ABU Secretary-General, Ahmed Nadeem and RAPA President, Jung Su Song.

The Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) is a special corporation established under Article 66(2) of the Radio Waves Act. RAPA’s mission is to enhance radio wave management, adapt to evolving spectrum conditions, and foster technological advancements utilizing radio waves. This is achieved through close collaboration among radio wave, broadcasting, and telecommunications companies, internationalization of the radio wave broadcasting industry, and standardization of radio wave technologies. RAPA aims to create an environment conducive to the growth of radio wave broadcasting.