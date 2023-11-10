ABU TV Song Festival 2023 showcases dazzling array of talent

The ABU TV Song Festival 2023 culminated in a resplendent celebration of music at KBS Hall, where a host of performers from the Asia-Pacific region dazzled audiences in a one-and-a-half-hour concert that illuminated the diverse musical landscape of the area.

Gracing the Stage with Chinese Pop: Tia Ray

Shanghai Media Group (SMG) presented the illustrious Tia Ray, an artist who has made historical strides in the Chinese music scene. Her sonorous voice and pioneering soul pop delighted a global audience.

Hong Kong’s Musical Evolution on Display: Chau Kat Pui

Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) showcased Chau Kat Pui, a multifaceted talent whose career has spanned across singing and television. His victory in the reality TV series “Midlife, Sing & Shine!” secured his status within Hong Kong’s musical vanguard.

India’s Folk Music Ambassador: Malini Awasthi

Malini Awasthi represented Doordarshan (DD), enchanting the crowd as the bearer of India’s folk traditions. Her performance was not just a display of music but a vibrant festival of Indian culture.

Japan’s Versatile Virtuoso: Ayaka Hirahara

Ayaka Hirahara from Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) celebrated her 20th anniversary in the industry, sharing her journey through a memorable performance that reaffirmed her status in Asian music.

Korea’s Fresh Sensation: Mamamoo+

The host broadcaster, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), introduced Mamamoo+, the first unit of the acclaimed K-pop group MAMAMOO. Their dynamic performance hinted at an exciting future for K-pop.

Melodic Wonders from Malaysia: Aina Abdul

Aina Abdul, presented by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), captivated the audience with her unique style and vocal prowess, reinforcing her position as a leading figure in Malaysia’s music scene.

Macau’s Independent Marvel: Winifai

Teledifusao de Macau, S.A (TDM) brought Winifai to the limelight, an independent artist whose award-winning R&B, soul, and jazz numbers won hearts.

Sri Lanka’s Prodigy: Sheron Silva

Sheron Silva, introduced by MTV Channel (Pvt) Limited (MTV), displayed the artistry and potential that mark him as the future of Sri Lankan music.

Turkmenistan’s Celebrated Artiste: Annamyradow Begmyrat

The State Committee for Television, Radiobroadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan (TVTM) honoured the festival with Annamyradow Begmyrat, a renowned “Honoured Artist of Turkmenistan.”

Turkish Melodies Enthrall: Umut Sülünoğlu & Uğur Önür

The duo from Turkish Radio Television Corporation (TRT), Umut Sülünoğlu and Uğur Önür, entranced with their Turkish folk music, echoing both through local and international arenas.

Vietnam Adds Musical Charm: Lê Trung Thành

Vietnam Television (VTV) made a significant impact with Lê Trung Thành, also known as Erik. His performance, appealing to the Gen-Z demographic, showcased why he is a sensation in Vietnam.

The ABU TV Song Festival 2023 set a new benchmark for gala festivals, with its unparalleled spectacle and the rich array of musical talent it highlighted from the Asia-Pacific region.