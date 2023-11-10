BTV Bangladesh and NTV Nepal to pilot “Climate Matters” programs

ABU members, Bangladesh TV (BTV), and Nepal TV (NTV) are set to launch pilot programs under the banner of “Climate Matters.” The initiative is part of the long-term global collaboration between the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU) titled “Media Saving Lives.”

The ABU Consultant on Media and Climate Action, provided a hands on, practical guidance to the production teams of Bangladesh TV and Nepal TV on developing such pilots in an effort to actively involve broadcasters in consistent and relevant climate change and disaster prevention programming.

During meetings in Kathmandu and Dhaka, the Executive Chairperson of Nepal TV Samir Jung Shah and the Director Generals of Bangladesh TV Dr Md Jahangir Alam expressed their commitment to the project. Alongside their production teams, they believe that the wider viewing public in Nepal and Bangladesh will benefit significantly from such dedicated programming.

The pilot programs aim to serve as indicators of the value “Climate Matters” format could bring to other ABU broadcast members in the region. Beyond informing and educating, the fast – paced, lively programs will actively engage audiences in climate action and disaster prevention.

As the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is scheduled to take place in Dubai in December, both broadcasters view this as an ideal opportunity to analyse the climate perspective in Nepal and Bangladesh over the past year. They also plan to assess the impact of decisions taken during the Climate Conference on their respective countries.

To further enhance their commitment to disaster risk reduction (DRR), the consultancy facilitated the compilation of archive material from NTV and BTV related to DRR issues. These include topics such as Resilient Transport Infrastructure, Water Management, and Climate Smart Agriculture. This material will be utilized in an ABU short video series for the Asia Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC). The series will be showcased online across various digital platforms in the region, serving both educational and promotional purposes.

The compilation of this material also contributes to the ongoing UNDRR-WBU “Media Saving Lives” project, with “Climate Matters” being a significant component of the continuous DRR media output.