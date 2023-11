Registrations are open for the 2024 Asiavision Coordinators’ meeting, to be held on 23-24 January at the Royale Chulan hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The first day serves as a production meeting for all those who are directly involved in the ABU’s video news exchange.

All members are invited to send delegates to Day 2, which will feature workshops on election coverage and news for social media.

Registrations should be sent to Nerina Rosli at nerina@abu.org.my.