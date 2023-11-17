Global Media Congress hosts round table on “Television & Broadcasting: New Horizons” in Abu Dhabi

The Global Media Congress, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, has hosted a round table discussion titled “Television & Broadcasting: New Horizons”.

Held in Abu Dhabi, the event aimed to bolster the UAE’s position as a pivotal hub for the media industry, providing a platform for networking and aligning with the shift towards digital and online media.

The round table, a highlight on the second day of the Congress, saw the convergence of officials and professionals from major media institutions. They engaged in insightful dialogues on the evolving landscape of the media sector, addressing the integration of new technologies, tools, and creative methods in news delivery and content production.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s (ABU) Secretary-General, Ahmed Nadeem, emphasised the critical role of the public sector in maintaining services overlooked by the private sector, notably in upholding credibility. This statement underscored a key theme of the discussion: the coexistence and competition between private and public media, and the strategies for public media services (PMS) to retain their audience in an increasingly digital age.

Key topics explored during the session included new concepts and trends in TV and broadcasting, the future of digital radio and television broadcasting, and the ethical considerations in radio and television across multiple platforms. Challenges surrounding funding these media forms were also a primary focus.

Notable speakers at the event included Gregoire Ndjaka, CEO of the African Broadcasting Union (AUB); Simon Spanswick, CEO of the Association of International Broadcasters (AIB); Nicolas Schonfeld, Executive Director at RED TAL, Latin America; Claire Cordelia Grant, President of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union; and Dr. Ridha Najar, ASBU Academy Manager at the Arab States Broadcasting Union.

The round table provided an invaluable opportunity for global media professionals to explore the future and sustainability of broadcasting in an age where digital and online media are rapidly becoming dominant. The session underscored the importance of aligning with ongoing global trends while maintaining the unique values and services offered by public broadcasting sectors.