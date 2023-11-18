TV program jointly produced by China and Indonesia starts broadcast

A television program called “Hello! China” which was jointly produced by China Media Group (CMG) and Indonesia’s Nusantara TV (NTV) began broadcast on November 14, 2023. CMG’s Vice President Hu Jinjun and NTV’s President Nurdin Tampubolon attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Hu Jinjun stated this year marks the 10th anniversary since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed, and Indonesia was the place where President Xi Jinping first proposed the idea of jointly building the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road. As a participant, witness, and storyteller of the BRI, CMG has had a good cooperative relationship with Indonesian media. “Hello! China” is a successful collaboration between CMG and NTV, aiming to help more Indonesians gain an in-depth understanding of China and Chinese culture. The ultimate goal is to contribute to the promotion of cultural exchanges and friendly interactions between the two countries.

Nurdin Tampubolon said that since 2019, NTV and CMG have engaged in meaningful and effective cooperation. He looked forward to further strengthening collaboration with CMG in the future, and actively contributing to friendly relations, and mutual understanding between the people of both countries.

(Source: CGTN)