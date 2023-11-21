ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 addresses future of space-, sea- and land-based radiocommunications

The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) opened on November 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bringing governments together for negotiations on the allocation of radio-frequency spectrum.

Much of the technology in everyday life uses radio-frequency spectrum​ allocated by ITU’s world radiocommunication conferences. Ensuring that the Radio Regulations reflect the changing demand for spectrum use is critical for the efficient operation of existing and future radiocommunication services and equipment.

The decisions made at WRC-23 are set to reshape the landscape of broadcasting, addressing crucial topics such as spectrum allocation, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks. These outcomes will directly influence the ability of ABU members to deliver high-quality, innovative broadcasting services to audiences across the Asia-Pacific region.

By adapting to and leveraging the resolutions of WRC-23, ABU members can enhance their infrastructural capabilities, embrace new digital technologies, and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth in the broadcasting sector, aligning with global standards while catering to the unique needs and challenges of their diverse audiences.

Overall, 4,000 participants are expected for WRC-23, including delegates from ITU Member States and ITU Radiocommunication Sector Members representing international organizations, equipment manufacturers, network operators and industry forums attending as observers.

The conference, organized every three to four years by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will review and update the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of spectrum and geostationary and non-geostationary satellite orbits.