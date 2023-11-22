2023 International Emmy® winners announced

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Emmys to television creators and performers from nine countries at the 51st International Emmy® Awards on November 21, in New York City. The Gala was attended by television professionals from around the world and hosted by actor & comedian Rhys Darby.

The special Founders Emmy® was presented to Jesse Armstrong, creator of the hit HBO show “Succession” by Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content.

The Directorate Award was presented to Ektaa R. Kapoor, Co-Founder of Balaji Telefilms by Dr. Deepak Chopra.

“In a tumultuous time, television again proves to be a common denominator for people around the world.” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “The International Academy is proud to shine a global spotlight on these outstanding programs and performances.”

In addition to the 2 Special Awards, 15 Emmy® statues were presented by the International Academy during the evening.

The 15 winning International Emmy® programs and performances are: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On (Arts Programming), Martin Freeman (Best Performance by an Actor), Karla Souza (Best Performance by an Actress), TIE Derry Girls – Season 3 and Vir Das: Landing (Comedy), Mariupol: The People’s Story (Documentary), The Empress (Drama Series), The Smeds and The Smoos (Kids: Animation), Built To Survive (Kids: Factual & Entertainment), Heartbreak High(Kids: Live Action), Harley & Katya (Sports Documentary), A Ponte – The Bridge Brasil (Non-Scripted Entertainment), Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] (Short-Form Series), Yargi (Telenovela) and La Caida [Dive] (TV Movie/Mini-Series).

Complete winners’ information of programs from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Turkey, and the United Kingdom can be found here.

Karla Souza accepted the Emmy® for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Olympic diver Mariel, in La Caida [Dive].