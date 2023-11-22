Registration is open for ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024

Step into the future of broadcasting at ABUDBS2024, where Artificial Intelligence (AI) takes the spotlight. This event is your window into the exciting realm of digital communication.

ABUDBS2024 features conference sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses led by global experts. Connect with professionals and AI enthusiasts, fostering idea exchange and collaborations that harness AI for a personalized, efficient, and engaging broadcasting experience.

ABUDBS2024 offers a sneak peek into a future where AI transforms broadcasting into a more personal, efficient, and engaging medium. Don’t miss the ride!

To register and for more information, please visit the DBS official website at www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium.