ABU News webinar shares COP reporting tips

ABU members from Vanuatu and Fiji, through to Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have taken part in an ABU News webinar on COP28. Participants included DD News journalist Tapas Bhattacharya, from Prasar Bharati’s 24/7 news channel.

The next global climate conference will be held in Dubai on 30 November to 12 December. The massive, marathon event will be attended by tens of thousands of people, including political and business leaders from around the world.

Journalists and producers who attended the webinar were from ABU members including Prasar Bharati (India), Ariana (Afghanistan), RTA (Afghanistan), TVTM (Turkmenistan), VBTC (Vanuatu), FBC (Fiji), Pasifika TV, BTV (Bangladesh), PTV (Pakistan), VU (Pakistan) and IRIB Iran.

The speakers were Reece Hooker, the lead editor on 360info’s coverage of COP27 and COP28, and Asiavision Senior Editor Ahmed Afruh Rasheed, who has coordinated coverage of numerous COP meetings.

Participants were given an overview of the issues likely to dominate discussions – such as loss and damage and carbon capture, practical coverage tips and advice on making coverage relevant to local audiences.

They were also sent resources explaining the key COP objectives and definitions, the current state of the global climate, the most controversial issues, story tips and information about the venue.

A recording of the webinar and the resources are available for those who were unable to attend. Please email afruh@abu.org.my.