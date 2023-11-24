UNDRR funds coverage of COP28 reporting

A team comprising members of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is set to travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the coverage of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 28). The event is scheduled from 30 November to 12 December.

The team includes broadcasters from ABU member organizations, alongside participants from sister unions under the Media Saving Lives initiative, funded by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). They will produce news and current affairs content throughout the duration of the UN Climate Conference. This content will feature interviews with Mami Mizutori, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR, along with other high-profile attendees at COP28.

The content produced will be distributed free of charge to all ABU members. Additionally, news items will be made available for the news exchanges of the ABU, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), and Permanent Conference of the Mediterranean Audiovisual Operators (COPEAM).