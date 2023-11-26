Documentary on Palestinian kids wins Japan Prize Grand Prix

A documentary film featuring Palestinian children detained by Israeli soldiers has won the top ranking Japan Prize for the year. The prizes are awarded to creators of outstanding educational materials.

There were 391 entries from 55 countries and regions for the 50th round of the international contest sponsored by NHK. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday in Tokyo.

The Grand Prix went to “Two Kids a Day,” produced by an Israeli filmmaker. The film depicts conditions in the West Bank, where about 700 Palestinian youngsters are arrested by Israeli soldiers every year. This works out to two kids a day on average.

The documentary is the story of Palestinians who were detained for years on charges of throwing stones at Israeli soldiers.

It contains video footage shot during their interrogations and interviews with them after their release, along with interviews with former members of the Israeli military.

The aim of the film is to explore how a cycle of hatred between communities in the region has come into being.

In the category for production plans from countries and territories where resources are scarce, the top prize was taken by “My Home,” a TV series envisioned by Mongolia’s national broadcaster.

The series is set to focus on natural disasters such as drought and heavy snowfall with the goal of raising awareness among children.

NHK will broadcast some of the creations that received prizes on its educational channel next month.

(Source: NHK World)