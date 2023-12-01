ABU KIDS producers meet in Tokyo

NHK-Japan hosts a meeting of the ABU KIDS initiative, coinciding with the Japan Prize festival. MNB-Mongolia, TVRI-Indonesia, Thai PBS-Thailand attended the meeting onsite, while RTM-Malaysia and VTV-Vietnam were present online.

Prior to the meeting, delegates were taken for a tour at NHK Studio. The meeting was held back-to-back with Japan Prize week as a collaboration to redesign ABU KIDS initiative. Onsite attendees thanked JAPAN PRIZE Secretariat team who were present, for their hospitality and congratulated the celebration of Japan Prize 50th anniversary.

Delegates emphasize the excellent organization of the event and commended Japan Prize and team for carrying it out with dynamism and creativity. It is hoping ABU KIDS initiative could be strengthen through its new leadership under NHK with Japan Prize partnership and further beneficial cooperation with one another via co-production or program exchange.