Telstra Broadcast Services announce Strategic Alliance with BT to Enhance Global Network Connectivity  

Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) and BT have entered into a strategic alliance to enhance global network connectivity. The initial five-year agreement delivers expanded media and broadcast network footprint across Asia-Pacific and key regions worldwide.

A news release from Telstra Broadcast Services says, the move will bring together each company’s global media network teams, pooling their vast network infrastructure and localised expertise.

“Our priority at TBS is to offer a world-class global content delivery service for our customers, including the largest distribution network with the most flexibility and options for organisations to connect to the world,” the release stated.

TBS, an affiliate member of ABU, continues to build a strong team of media and broadcast specialists in the Asia-Pacific region to provide customers localised knowledge and support.

Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) helps broadcasters, media and entertainment companies around the world via its robust, high-capacity global media networks and suite of innovative managed services.