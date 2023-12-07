A24 Global High Frequency Coordination Conference in Kuala Lumpur

The A24 Global High Frequency Coordination Conference will take place in Malaysia next month. The weeklong event will be held at the Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur, from January 15 – 19, 2024. Registration for the conference is on-going.

According to ABU Technical Department, the coordination conference provides a valuable forum for broadcasters to coordinateshortwave frequencies directly with each other to prevent interference occurring in each other’s radio services.

The frequency channel situation for shortwave radio is always changing because of the 11-year solar cycle and seasonal effects. This also happens due to new or changed frequencies of shortwave broadcasters around the globe.

The Conference is jointly organized by the High Frequency Coordination Conference (HFCC), the Arab States Broadcasting union (ASBU) and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).