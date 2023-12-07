ABU News: 57 members and counting

ABU News has delivered services to 57 ABU members in 2023, including the Asiavision video news exchange, workshops, webinars and capacity building.

Beneficiaries ranged from Hope Radio in Kiribati, MBC Mauritius and BTV Bhutan, through to the 30 members of Asiavision.

Workshops were provided on news gathering and production, mojo journalism, climate reporting, the opportunities and risks of generative AI, live crosses and investigative journalism.

Webinars focussed on news values and good journalism, and tips for reporting COP28.

2024 will begin with two workshops in Kuala Lumpur on 24 January on reporting elections and news for social media platforms. All members are invited to attend and should register by emailing Nerina Rosli at nerina@abu.org.my