Delegation from Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation visits ABU in Kuala Lumpur

A delegation from Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation (JSBC) of China made a courtesy visit to ABU this week. The delegation led by the JSBC President and Chairman, Mr. Ge Lai was welcomed by the Secretary General, Ahmed Nadeem.

According to ABU, the visit served as a platform to explore various avenues of collaboration, emphasizing the shared commitment to advance the media industry.

Among the key areas, the two sides discussed ABU membership and Prize considerations. Both parties explored potentials for multinational co-production projects, recognizing the value of collaborative efforts to foster cultural exchange and innovation.

The two sides also discussed areas such as news exchange, content creation, technical innovation, and personal training reflecting diverse range of interests and expertise within ABU and JSBC.