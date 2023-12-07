Shandong Radio & Television in China establish International Communication Centre to enhance its service

The ABU Secretary General congratulated Shandong Radio and Television, China for the successful launch of Shandong International Communication Center. In a video message, Mr Nadeem highlighted the important role played by Shandong Radio and Television to enhance its services to the audiences.

ABU Secretary General said, “We look forward to a collaborative effort between the ABU and Shandong Radio and Television Station. Together, we will continue to foster cultural exchanges and promote diverse programming initiatives. This partnership holds the promise of enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between our organisations”.

The Secretary General also expressed hope, the ongoing partnership will result in valuable contributions to the growth and development of media in the region.