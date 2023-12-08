ABU at the 20th Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival

Content was in spotlight as documentary film makers and producers gathered at the 2023 Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival in China. The event from December 4 -7 saw participation from across Asia. ABU Programming led by Director and the Head of Television made strong presence along with its members.

Program Director Mr Yasu Nagahata said, ABU members- RTM Malaysia, CMG Sri Lanka, Happy Campers Malaysia, had a pitching session. Head of Television, Ms Hanizah Hamzah introduced ABU activities and extended invitation to international delegates.

ABU Program Director is a member of decision makers for China Stories international pitching. The Director also sat on the panel of Global Factual Content summit, where he shared ABU’s perspectives. He also joined a session on Doc and Beyond: Asian Contents for the World with delegates from Korea, and China.

The weeklong festival included Docu mart to pitching and academic sessions, industry screenings, masterclasses to workshops and documentary crossover. The festival was organized by the State Administration of Radio and Television and the Guangdong Provincial people’s government of China.