TRT World Forum 2023 explore International Security to AI, Climate, Role of media & Public Broadcasting

(Picture Courtesy TRT)

Leaders, academics, politicians, think tank experts, journalists gathered over the weekend in Istanbul, Türkiye for the 7th TRT World Forum.

Themed “Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions” the forum offered insights and perspectives on pressing global issues. Opening the forum, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media is striving to be a voice of the oppressed.

The Director General of TRT Türkiye, and, ABU President Mr Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said, Türkiye aims to amplify the voices of the oppressed. He said, TRT’s global reach comes with a vision- strong broadcast, strong impact, so that the rights and cause of the oppressed are heard.

The ABU Secretary-General is one of the speakers on the panel “Public Broadcasting in the Digital Era: Challenges and Opportunities”. Mr Ahmed Nadeem said, the biggest challenge facing public service broadcasting is, that it is beginning to lose connection with the public.

“Public broadcasters need to transform, re-invent, and create values that the audiences need” he said. ABU Secretary-General also underscored the need for enabling policies in the region.

One of the topics highlighted was the increasing global prevalence of fake news, and disinformation, which can trigger violence in times of crises. Turkish Communications Director Dr. Fahrettin Altun said, public broadcasters are crucial in fighting disinformation.

More than 150 speakers: academics, politicians, experts, journalists, from across the world gathered for the 2023 forum. Key topics included international security, energy and climate, economy, technology, artificial intelligence, media and public broadcasting.

So far, the past editions of TRT World Forum have brought together more than 8,500 guests and 651 speakers in total.