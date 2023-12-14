ABC joins the Australian Podcast Ranker, as podcast popularity soars in 2023

A record 105.2 million podcasts were downloaded last month as measured by the Australian Podcast Ranker, released by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital, partly due to the new addition of ABC. ABC has debuted on the Australian Podcast Ranker as third biggest publisher, behind ARN and SCA.

“ABC is a prolific podcast producer, and it is a boost for the industry to have them participate in the Australian Podcast Ranker,”Ford Ennals, CRA CEO said.

Annual insights showed 946 million podcasts were downloaded in 2023, as measured by the Ranker, which is a 25% increase from 2022.

The top five most popular podcast genres in 2023 were Society and Culture with 4.07 million average monthly listeners, Comedy (4.05 million), True Crime (3.78 million), News (3.69 million) and Sports (2.81 million).

The Australian Podcast Ranker is an industry initiative commissioned by CRA and published by Triton Digital.