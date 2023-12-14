Register now for ABU News workshops

ABU News is holding three workshops in the first quarter of 2024.

All members are invited to send staff to the workshops, which will be held on 24 January in Kuala Lumpur (reporting elections and news for digital platforms) and in Ho Chi Minch City on 13-14 March (multiplatform news production).

With elections in the world’s three biggest democracies scheduled for 2024, including two in ABU member countries Indonesia and India, the first workshop focuses on election coverage issues and reporting tips. It will include planning considerations, social media tools for identifying the issues that matter most to voters, fact checking and verification options, journalist ethics and guidelines for responding to breaking news. The half-day workshop will include fact sheets and practical exercises, including advice on preparing for live interviews.

The digital news workshop will include a special session on data journalism and data visualization, and case studies about maximizing nenon news on social media.

In March, VOV Vietnam will host a two-day regional workshop on multiplatform news production. The workshop is ideal for members who want to expand and improve the quality of their digital news offering.

All members are invited to nominate participants by emailing Nerina Rosli at nerina@abu.org.my