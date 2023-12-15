ABU – led Global Team Brings COP28 to Millions in the Global South

In an impressive display of international collaboration, a diverse team led by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has successfully provided extensive daily coverage for the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai. The comprehensive coverage included news reports, to packages, and insightful interviews, spanning the entire summit period.

Journalists from the regional broadcasting unions, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), and Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU), joined forces to craft news stories and engaging content, ensuring a thorough representation of ongoing events throughout the conference.

The result of their collaborative efforts is an impressive collection of 271 pieces of content, capturing the essence of COP28. All the materials have been made available without copyright restrictions, reaching over 200 radio and television stations across the Southern hemisphere.

These valuable resources are accessible on news exchange platforms hosted by ABU, ASBU, AUB, and CBU. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the Permanent Conference of the Audio-visual Operators of the Mediterranean (COPEAM) also benefited from the coverage, further amplifying the global impact of COP28’s crucial discussions on climate change.

The ABU expressed appreciation to the sponsors of the COP28 Global Syndicated Coverage – United Nation Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and Green Climate Fund.