Broadcast leaders and technical experts meet at the World Broadcasting Union International Media Connectivity Group Forum

The World Broadcasting Unions International Media Connectivity Group (WBU-IMCG) Forum, attracted broadcast leaders and technical experts from across the world this year.

The forum, on December 7 in Tunis, served as a melting-pot for exchange of innovative ideas and strategies in the realm of broadcast technology. A significant highlight of the forum was the panel discussion titled “A Century Not Out”.

The Director of ABU Technology, Dr Veysel Binbay was one of the panellists. Dr Veysel said, experts focussed on challenges and opportunities facing Radio in its second century. Panellists also underscored the importance of adapting to technological advancements and evolving media landscape.

The forum also saw detailed perspective on 5G Stand-Alone Non-Public Network, demonstrating its transformative potential in media distribution by BBC R&D. According to ABU Director Technology, this was particularly notable for its exploration of the intersection between broadcasting and emerging 5G technologies.

The World Broadcasting Unions International Media Connectivity Group (WBU-IMCG) Forum, was hosted by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU).