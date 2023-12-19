ABU Sports-Media Conference returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

ABU Sports-Media Conference, the erstwhile ABU Sports Group Conference and Associated meetings will take place in Kuala Lumpur in May next year. The event is one of the premiere sport media, and industry gatherings attended by ABU members and sports channels in Asia.

The 2024 conference will feature keynote presentations, to panels discussions, member forums and pitching sessions by members and partners. The conference will also update members on up-coming sports events including the Olympics.

Workshops led by experts- Sports News reporting to live sports commentary are being scheduled. Award winning producers and film makers from ABU members will conduct master-classes, share experiences, skills and expertise.

The 3-day conference will also deliberate on the renewed role of ABU Sports- diversification of services to, and production projects in collaboration with members. Registration is opened by next month.