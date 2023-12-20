Members welcome new Asiavision platform

The new Asiavision platform has been launched. CCTV, NHK, NTV, BTV, TV5, FBC and Thai PBS were among the first members to use the new version of Asia-Pacific View (APV).

The video news exchange platform is designed to meet the specific needs of all 30 Asiavision members.

Members say it is “quick and hassle free,” “easy to use,” and “looks a thousand times better,” than its predecessor.

More than 16,000 video news stories are uploaded to Asiavision every year for members to use.

Feedback should be sent to Asiavision’s Senior Editor, Afruh Rasheed, at afruh@abu.org.my