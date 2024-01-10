CMG releases broadcast plan for major 2024 sports events

China Media Group (CMG) has unveiled the list of mega-sporting events it will broadcast in China in 2024, including 32 “golden” competitions and 9 special ones.

During the event, the Chinese sports-themed art exhibition “From Beijing to Paris – Olympic Tour of Chinese and French Artists” was also launched.

CMG President Shen Haixiong, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China Zhang Jiasheng, and Vice President of China Disabled Persons’ Federation You Liang attended the event.

Sports communication is not only one of the most innovative and dynamic areas of CMG, but also a key part of the high-quality development of CMG, said Xue Jijun, a member of the editorial board of CMG.

In 2023, CMG broadcast and promoted the Chengdu World University Games and Hangzhou Asian Games and Para Asian Games, Xue said.

CMG has promoted exchanges and cooperation with international sports organizations and continued to expand its influence in China and abroad, he added.

In 2024, CMG, which owns the broadcasting rights of many international sporting events within China, will continue to improve its brand with “golden” sports events and innovative trials.

CMG, which has signed an agreement with the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) on the production of international broadcast feed for Paris 2024, will fully apply the advanced “5G+4K/8K+AI” technology to provide top-notch audio-visual services to hundreds of millions of audiences around the world.

In compliance with the consensus reached by the presidents of China and France, CMG will work with Chinese and French artists to deeply explore the cultural and spiritual connotation of the Olympic movement, tell the Olympic story, and promote country-to-country and people-to-people relations via sports.

CMG will produce international broadcast feed for events in four sports, namely gymnastics, table tennis, badminton, and sport climbing.

(Source: CGTN)