Quake-hit prefectures in Japan provide multilingual support for foreigners

Quake-hit prefectures in central Japan are providing multilingual support services for foreign residents and tourists. NHK World says, Ishikawa Prefecture has set up a consultation website available in English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Indonesian, Thai and Burmese, and in Japanese.

Requests for information can be posted on the website https://support.ishikawa.jp/ to receive replies by e-mail. Toyama International Center accepts queries at its help counter using online interpreters.

The center also has a telephone hotline available in 22 languages including Japanese, English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Portuguese. The numbers are 076-441-6330 and 076-441-5654.

Similarly, Niigata International Association accepts information requests by telephone and e-mail. Fukui Prefecture provides consultation via phone, Facebook, LINE and Instagram. Seventeen languages including Japanese, English, Vietnamese, Chinese and Portuguese are available.

(Courtesy NHK World)