Broadcasters gear for Asia’s biggest football tournament.

The football world will be watching as the highly anticipated AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicks off with the host, the reigning champions Qatar going up against Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium on January 12.

According to the-AFC.com, the tournament opener is set to ensure the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup begins in style. It says, the excitement will only continue to soar as the group stage has thrown several gripping match-ups to look forward to.

The Chairperson of the Organising committee of AFC Asian Cup, hailed the readiness of the world class venues. Speaking at an on-site inspection, the Chairperson Mariano V. Araneta Jr said, “few venues in the world are as iconic as the Lusail Stadium, and I am confident that the players, teams and fans will witness an exceptional celebration that will set the tone for the entire duration of the competition”.

The Chairperson added, “Qatar is ready, Asia is ready”. The event will see 30 days of exhilarating action that will reinforce the rising standards of Asian Football.

Several ABU members including CCTV, FIjiTV, IRIB, KTRK, PSM, EMTV, MTRK and VTV are set to broadcast the tournament.