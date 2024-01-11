Mediacorp’s radio reach hits 3.9 million listeners weekly

Mediacorp, Singapore’s national network, has recorded breakthroughs in its radio reach and engagement across multiple platforms.

Its reach, measured by the total number of unique, unduplicated radio listeners, grew to a record 3.9 million listeners weekly and achieved substantial gains across several key audience segments. The segment includes professionals, managers, executives and business people aged 15 and above, as well as youth aged between 15 and 34.

These findings are based on the latest Nielsen Radio Survey conducted from August to October 2023, which tracked radio listenership via diary recordings by 2,034 adults aged 15 and above, with the results weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.

Channelnewsasia says, across social media platforms- Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, Mediacorp’s radio stations have witnessed a 23 per cent increase in followers, with its top three stations, Yes 933, 987 and Oli 968, making up a cumulative 1.3 million followers.

In a press statement, Mediacorp’s Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer said: “Mediacorp is constantly looking to redefine audio entertainment, transcending traditional broadcasting to create a holistic lifestyle experience that is seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of our audiences.

Mediacorp commands 82.2 per cent of the radio market share and owns eight out of Singapore’s top 10 radio stations.

(Source: CNA)