PSM signs MoUs on cooperation with Chinese media outlets

Maldives’ state broadcaster Public Service Media (PSM) has signed agreements with Chinese media organisations to cooperate on the development of the Maldivian media sector. The agreements were signed during President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s state visit to China.

During the ceremony held to sign key agreements between the Maldives and China in Beijin, PSM signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with China Media Group. PSM also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on News Cooperation with Xinhua News Agency of China.

The agreement with China Media Group will allow PSM to receive assistance in staff training, service exchange, content creation and archiving. Under the agreement with Xinhua News Agency, the company will share news information and facilitate staff training in the future.

