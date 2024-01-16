Happy birthday Asiavision!

The Asiavision video news exchange is celebrating its 40th birthday.

On 16 January 1984, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s news exchange was launched, initially as a single daily satellite feed for television news.

Today it’s a 24/7 cloud-based platform, providing breaking and headline news, issues-based content and human interest stories for all media including social media.

Throughout, Asiavision’s purpose has remained the same – to be a valued source of international news, free of commercial or political aims and with members driving changes and improvements.

The ABU will celebrate 40 years of Asiavision next week at the Asiavision Coordinators meeting at the Royale Chulan hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

There are currently 31 Asiavision members: RTA and Ariana TV Afghanistan, BTV Bangladesh, RTB Brunei, CCTV China, FBC and Fiji TV in Fiji, ARD Germany, TVB Hong Kong, TVRI Indonesia, DD India, NHK Japan, KBS Korea, TDM Macau, RTM Malaysia, PSM and SS Media in the Maldives, MRTV Myanmar, TV5 Mongolia, NTV Nepal, Pasifika TV New Zealand, ABS-CBN in the Philippines, Mediacorp in Singapore, SLRC and MTV in Sri Lanka, Thai PBS and MCOT in Thailand, TRT in Turkiye, TVTM Turkmenistan, MTRK Uzbekistan and VTV Vietnam.