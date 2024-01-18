ABU-DRM webinar to look at emergency warning capabilities

The Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union- ABU is teaming up with Digital Radio Mondial for a webinar entitled “Delivering Emergency Warnings with DRM.” It will be streamed Live on February 7, 2024.

A news release says, in a world faced with so many emergencies, radio remains a powerful alert channel. The ABU-DRM webinar will detail how DRM Digital Radio can complete and enhance existing national emergency infrastructure using its Emergency Warning Functionality (EWF).

During the interactive webinar, DRM experts will detail how in-built features of the DRM standard can be efficiently used to deliver emergency warnings only to the affected areas, in several languages in both audio and text.

DRM offers more than an enhanced signalling service and has all the tools already to function internationally, nationally and regionally as a complete emergency warning system.” The content of the webinar will be of interest to broadcasters including technicians, engineers, and senior managers, policy makers working with radio broadcasters.