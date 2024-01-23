Mediacorp Social Ecosystem wins Silver Innovation Catalyst Award at the Singapore Media Marketing Awards 2023

The award is given to a publisher/media owner who sets a benchmark for content creation, distribution, or monetization innovation. This is achieved through the use of new formats, cross-platform integration, or creative use of data.

According to Singapore media marketing awards, the winning entries demonstrated how innovation enhanced consumer experience, generated engagement, and resulted in business growth.

Mediacorp, Singapore’s national media network and the largest content creator, is committed to driving innovation and optimise engagement through expansion of social media. It says, innovative technological integration on its data-driven SocialHub platform further optimises brand activation.

Singapore Media Marketing Awards is unique amid the vast global and regional recognition landscape. It pays tribute to talent, hard work and creativity in local and multinational organisations in Singapore.