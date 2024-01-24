ABU Children’s Drama celebrates its 20th anniversary this year

ABU Children’s Drama Series marks its 20th anniversary in 2024. The Programme Department launched the series in 2004 with a mission to produce Children’s stories from across Asia and Pacific.

As part of celebration, Thai PBS will host an event from April 23-25 in Bangkok, Thailand. The ABU Programmes have sent out the call for participation with guidelines and detailed information.

The head of ABU Television, Ms Hanizah Hamzah said, since its inception, the Series has witnessed transformative changes within the industry and has played a pivotal role in driving participating producers. She added, that a team of seasoned professionals from NHK-Japan and EBS-Korea, as Executive Producers, have continued to lead the way, and set production standards.

According to ABU Programmes, the 20th anniversary is not only a celebration of excellence, but a testament to ABU Children’s Drama Series’ ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving media landscape.