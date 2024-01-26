A proposal to reactivate and expand the ABU News committee structure was among the issues discussed at the 2024 Asiavision Coordinators’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur on 23 January.

Under the proposal there would be an ABU News Group committee and a separate Asiavision committee, with the aim of encouraging more members to nominate and participate in ABU News activities.

Fifty seven ABU members took part in ABU News activities last year, while the number of Asiavision members increased from 28 to 31.

The proposal will be formally put to members at the annual News Group meeting in July.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included Asiavision’s new Asia Pacific View (APV) platform, ways to improve TV news scripting and Asiavision’s plans for 2024.