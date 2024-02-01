ABU takes E1 World Championship to its members

ABU signed a two-year partnership contract with Electric Sea Racing Limited to distribute E1 World Championship for two seasons 2024-2025. Under the Partnership, ABU will distribute the event to its members on non-exclusive basis. Members can opt to broadcast Live as well as delayed basis.

The first race will is kicking off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 2-3 February. ATN Afghanistan, MBC Mauritius, TVRI Indonesia, EMTV Papua New Guinea, and FBC Fiji will broadcast the championship. The highlights will also be made available via ASEN (ABU Sports and Entertainment Network).

E1, the first electric race boat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), was established by the Chairman of Formula E and Extreme E to create a new and competitive on-water racing proposition based on clean technologies.