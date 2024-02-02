ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 set to attract hundreds

Preparations are in full swing towards one of the ABU’s star events, the ‘Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024’. The event takes place at Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur, March 4 – 7, 2024.

Themed ‘NAVIGATING AI HORIZON’, the DBS2024 event is planned as yet another exciting and lively chapter in this series. The symposium, comprising of conference sessions, panel discussions, focused workshops, and masterclasses, will be led by eminent experts from across the globe. The sessions will address challenges, find solutions and share experiences related to digital transition, technology implementation, creative content ideas, and enhancing user experiences.

Special features this year include Workshop in Revolutionising Media Production with AI and Augmented Reality Tools and masterclass on Designing a Virtual Production Studio by LED Wall.

ABU Technology says, DBS2024 will explore opportunities, that changing media business can provide, and find ways on how media organisations can collaborate to future proof their operations. DBS attracts over 1000 participants, media experts, to top managers and decision makers, regulators, government institutions, academia, and solution providers from the region and beyond.

The symposium provides international and regional exposure to our members, broadcasters and the media industry alike. The registration is ongoing https://dbs.abu.org.my/