ABU Sports & Entertainment Network sees increasing activity

ABU Sports & Entertainment Network (ASEN) saw an increasing activity in the past three months. The platform saw uploads almost on daily basis. The latest event distributed is the E1 World Championships 2024 season early February.

Almost 300 sports related media files, mostly long duration sports event highlights of 30 to 60 minutes, and shows were exchanged. SportsMax, the magazine show continues to be a weekly feature. Regular users include ATN Afghanistan, FBC Fiji, MBC Mauritius, EMTV Papua New Guinea, TVRI Indonesia, PSM Maldives, MRTV Myanmar, RTM Malaysia, and DD India among others.

ASEN shared the highlights of the Pacific Games, Asian Archery Championships, 2024 Asian LeManns Series, Dubai Electric Scooter Cup, to list a few. CCTV China and TDM Macau continue remain leading contributors among members with over 100 Sports related News.

35 ABU members are registered to ASEN as of January 2024. ABU Sports & Entertainment Network is working to boost a vibrant exchange of sports related content between and among members.