DBS2024 partner with Malaysia Airlines, offers exclusive benefits to its delegates

In an exciting development, Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’ (ABU) annual mega event, the Digital Broadcasting Symposium (DBS) has named Malaysia Airlines as strategic airline partner. This marks a significant milestone in enhancing an overall experience for delegates traveling to Kuala Lumpur for the symposium.

Under the partnership, Malaysia Airlines is offering an exclusive 15% discount to delegates traveling to Kuala Lumpur for the DBS2024. The discount is applicable on available fare classes, and will be accessible to participants, the organizing committee, speakers, and exhibitors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Malaysia Airlines for ABU DBS 2024,” said Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary-General of ABU. “Their support not only underscores the significance of this event, but also demonstrates a shared vision for advancing the broadcasting industry in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Delegates can avail the special offer through Malaysia Airlines website by entering the provided promo code while booking. ABU says, it is important to note, the discounts does not apply to promotional fares and are subject to seat availability. However, with Malaysia Airlines’ extensive network and premium service, delegates can enjoy seamless travel to Kuala Lumpur for the symposium.

ABU DBS 2024 is set to be a landmark event, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the latest trends and innovation in digital broadcasting. With Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to excellence in service and connectivity, delegates can look forward to a rewarding experience both on and off the ground.

Registration to DBS2024 https://www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium is on-going, and delegates are urged to take advantage of the special benefits offered by Malaysia Airlines.