ABU Sports launch series of Webinars starting with Sports Marketing & Sponsorship Sales

With just few days to the Webinar, ABU Sports is seeing an increasing registration by members. The 1st among the series of monthly webinars ‘Sports Marketing and Sponsorship Sales’ takes place on Tuesday, February 13.

ABU Sports says, interest among broadcasters is encouraging. It is likely to exceed the expected number because of the relevance of the topic- sports marketing and sponsorship sales. The webinar will focus on how to create unique sponsorship and advertising packages, that help brands connect with audiences.

The speaker will share insights into the creation of unique sponsorship packages around sports events. It includes event sponsorship, athlete endorsement, digital engagement & innovation in sports sponsorships. Registration is on-goinghttps://www.abu.org.my/registration-webinar-abu-sports/

The next webinar is on “Revolutionizing Sports Content Operations and Engagement with AI”.