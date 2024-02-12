ABC Australia wins 11 ACCTA Awards

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has won 11 ACCTA awards, including five for its hit drama series – The Newsreader.

Depicting an Australian TV newsroom from the 1980s, The Newsreader was named best drama series for the second year at the 2024 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards.

In the best children’s program category where the ABC swept the nominations, global phenomenon Bluey won from fellow nominees Beep and Mort, Turn Up the Volume, Crazy Fun Park and The PM’s Daughter.

Heart-warming ABC series Old People’s Home for Teenagers took out the best factual entertainment program, the wildly popular Tom Gleeson and the team behind Hard Quiz won best comedy entertainment program while Gardening Australia was named best lifestyle program.

ABC Chief Content Officer Chris Oliver-Taylor paid tribute to the ABC’s AACTA award winners: “Congratulations to all the AACTA award-winning ABC programs. I’m so incredibly proud of the depth of talent across the entire slate that saw an astonishing 60 nominations, showcased with wins across Drama, Factual, Entertainment and Children’s content.

The ABC received more nominations than any network or streamer at the AACTA awards that highlight and celebrate screen excellence in Australia.

