CMG’s annual Spring Festival Gala captivates millions worldwide

This year’s Spring Festival Gala, an annual celebration produced and broadcast by China Media Group (CMG), unfolded on the eve of the Chinese New Year on Friday evening. This occasion signifies a cherished time when Chinese people around the world gather with their families to welcome the Chinese New Year.

As China’s most-watched TV program, the gala has been an annual tradition since its first broadcast in 1983. This year, the gala’s live broadcast set new records for both the number of viewers and total views. As of 8 a.m. on February 10, it drew 795 million viewers through new media platforms, with total views soaring to 1.689 billion, a 15.13 percent increase from the previous year.

The mobile-optimized vertical format of the gala proved especially popular, garnering 423 million views, a 48.14 percent jump from last year, and achieving a new peak for the third consecutive year. The gala has prompted lively discussions and attracted many favorable comments on social media, with discussions related to the gala jumping 49.76 percent from last year to 26.7 billion.

This year, the gala showcased a mix of performances, from music, comedy and traditional arts like opera and martial arts to spectacular acts such as magic and acrobatics. It also incorporated cutting-edge technologies like extended reality (XR) and immersive stage interaction technologies to enhance the viewing experience.

